2 airlifted in Gibson Co. crash

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were airlifted from the scene of a Tuesday morning crash between Milan and Bradford.

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 45 East when the southbound vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The two people in the vehicle, a man and woman from Troy, were both airlifted to Memphis, according to the THP. The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle. Their conditions were not known.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash. Crews also worked to restore any power outages resulting from the wreck.