Cynthia (Cindy) Kay Latham

WBBJ Staff,

Cynthia (Cindy) Kay Latham, age 48, died on Saturday,, June 16, 2018.
Cindy was born in Dyer, Co., Tennessee on December 19, 1969 and was a seamstress with Glitz Online.
She is survived by her husband, Brad Latham; daughter, Diamitri Regina Congiardo; her mother, Shirley Scarborough; step-son, Nick Congiardo and step daughter, Bethany Tyler Latham all of Jackson; a brother, Bob Mays of Ohio and a sister, Tammy Yosich of Jackson and a grandchild, Francisco Valdes.
VISITATION: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.