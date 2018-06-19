Cynthia (Cindy) Kay Latham

Cynthia (Cindy) Kay Latham, age 48, died on Saturday,, June 16, 2018.

Cindy was born in Dyer, Co., Tennessee on December 19, 1969 and was a seamstress with Glitz Online.

She is survived by her husband, Brad Latham; daughter, Diamitri Regina Congiardo; her mother, Shirley Scarborough; step-son, Nick Congiardo and step daughter, Bethany Tyler Latham all of Jackson; a brother, Bob Mays of Ohio and a sister, Tammy Yosich of Jackson and a grandchild, Francisco Valdes.

VISITATION: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.