Education Vision Committee discusses $100,000 grant

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Education Vision Committee discussed a $100,000 grant at their monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Members met at the Jackson Madison County school board. They discussed the school board budget that was passed at County Commission.

They also discussed the $100,000 grant from “Project Lead the Way” through Toyota. The grant will fund STEM classes for middle school students next year.

“The reason that we are so excited about it is it allows our students to get hands-on experience and those hands-on experiences and working together in teams and solving problems are what makes our students really valuable when they go to the work force,” said Bob Alvey, Board Chairman.

Committee members also discussed strategy’s against possible school shootings.