Experts stress pool safety in wake of viral video involving toddler

JACKSON, Tenn. — School is out and summer is in, which means kids are spending more time at the pool with family and friends.

But after a video goes viral of a toddler climbing up a locked pool ladder, experts are stressing pool safety.

Hopping in the pool is a perfect way to beat the summer heat, but sometimes it can be a parent’s worst nightmare.

“Accidents do happen, and we want to set guidelines and rules on the front end,” Aloha Pools and Spas employee Robbie Bass said.

Every day, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bass says a good set of rules can prevent those accidents.

“At my pool, no one swims alone,” he said. “I don’t care how old you are.”

Experts say not just being present, but keeping an eye on your child at all times while they’re in the water can save their life.

“You don’t want a small child unsupervised in your yard if you have a pool or not,” Bass said.

Pool parts manager Ryan Delaney says when it comes to pets, make sure they know the entrance and exit of the pool.

“You can also get a doggy life vest, and that would ease some fear about him drowning,” he said.

Delaney says proper fencing around your pool is essential.

“Just as far as making sure no ones gets in that’s not welcome,” he said.

Employees say being weather aware is also important. If there’s any sign of thunder or lightning, stay inside and out of the water.

Employees also recommend frequent chlorine readings and keeping the pH balance between 7.2 and 7.6.

They say if you can’t see the bottom of your pool, it’s not safe to swim.