Former Dyersburg HS teacher pleads guilty to statutory rape charge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A former Dyersburg High School teacher has pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated statutory rape.

John Mark Moody pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aggravated statutory rape and one count of filing a false report, according to information from Dyer County Circuit Court.

Moody was sentenced to four years consisting of one year at the Dyer County Jail and three years of supervised probation. He also must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

A judge also ordered Moody to have no contact with the victim.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced April 10 that Moody had been indicted on multiple charges involving inappropriate conduct with a minor student.

Moody was initially charged with solicitation of statutory rape by an authority figure, solicitation of a minor, tampering with evidence, and coercion of a witness, according to a TBI release.