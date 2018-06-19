Humboldt names Anthony Ballard Sr. their new head football coach

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Tuesday morning, Anthony Ballard Sr. was named the new head football coach for the Humboldt Vikings.

He’s the dad of former Milan running back Anthony Ballard Jr. who will attend the University of Memphis this fall.

Ballard Sr. comes up from the middle school where he was the Juinor high head coach.

Ballard Sr. said this was a dream come true and his first goal is to make sure his boys know today is a new day, and they’re going to do things the right way rebuilding one brick at a time.