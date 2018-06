Lexington teen drowns in Gulf of Mexico

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–A Lexington teen has died.

Panama City Beach Police say 15-year-old Tyler Spann drowned around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said they noticed the distressed swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico.

Panama City Beach and Surf found an unresponsive body in the water. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on-air for the latest developments.