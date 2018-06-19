Local organizations share ways to fight fraud, identity theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Someone’s identity is stolen every two seconds, but you don’t have to become a victim.

“One of the things we were talking was what is the No. 1 thing people think about fraud is, ‘It will never happen to me,'” said Lt. Byron Taylor of the Jackson Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit.

AARP Tennessee and the Jackson-Madison County Library hosted a free event Tuesday to discuss ways residents can fight back against fraud and identify theft.

AARP Volunteer Advocate Carolyn Lawhorn says it is not just the elderly who are more vulnerable than others.

“… and because of our heritage and being brought up with hospitality in the South, we may be more vulnerable to being taken advantage of by others and also with technology, with scams on the internet,” Lawhorn said.

The event was a panel-like discussion that featured presentations from the Jackson Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and BancorpSouth.

“If you are a victim of a scam, please call and report it to the police department. Don’t be embarrassed about it,” Lt. Taylor said.

Lt. Taylor says informing officers helps them keep track of what’s going around in the community. He also shared a few tips.

“Get educated on the scams, and if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Lt. Taylor said. “Also, bounce it off of someone else before you take any money out, because once it’s gone, it’s gone — can’t get it back.”

Lt. Taylor shared some of the schemes that happen locally.

“The IRS scam, and what they call the ‘grandparent scam,’ where someone calls and says their grandchild has been locked up and they need bond,” Lt. Taylor said. “The main thing I always tell grandparents is call the parents first and verify to make sure you don’t get scammed.”

Panelists said education and awareness are two of the main ways you can fight back.

Lawhorn says the AARP and the Friends of the Library will host events every other month for the rest of the year.

The next event is at 1 p.m. Aug. 21. The topic is “Caregiving Conversations and Resources.”