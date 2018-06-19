Mostly Sunny And Warm Today

Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee another mostly sunny start to the morning is underway. We’ll climb through the 70s and 80s through mid morning. Clouds will start to increase through late morning and this afternoon. This will help keep things a little cooler overall today. I do still think we will make it to 90 degrees this afternoon. Heat Index values will still be in the 92-95 degree range this afternoon. However compared to this weekend, that is certainly manageable. There is a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm or two this afternoon, but coverage is expected to remain sparse.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com