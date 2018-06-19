Mugshots : Madison County : 6/18/18 – 6/19/18 June 19, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/24Terika Akins Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Andashiki Hillard Simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Jeffrey Reaves Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Joseph Sumler Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Brianna Chatman Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Brooke Evans DUI, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Calvin Lyons Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Cortez McCuller Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Arrnett Rose Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Dominique Davis Domestic vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Hazel Dawkins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Jacob Johnson Reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24James Simmons Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Jeremy Hill Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Joshua Graves Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Larry Jamison Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Patrick West Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Rodriquez Murphy Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Roger Graves Jr. Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Shanise Bennett Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Shavaun Atcitty Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Tony Johnson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Vernon Cole Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24William Briley Jr. Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/19/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore