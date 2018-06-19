Mugshots : Madison County : 6/18/18 – 6/19/18

1/24 Terika Akins Violation of probation

2/24 Andashiki Hillard Simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct

3/24 Jeffrey Reaves Failure to comply

4/24 Joseph Sumler Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/24 Brianna Chatman Aggravated domestic assault

6/24 Brooke Evans DUI, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/24 Calvin Lyons Aggravated assault

8/24 Cortez McCuller Violation of probation



9/24 Arrnett Rose Failure to appear

10/24 Dominique Davis Domestic vandalism

11/24 Hazel Dawkins Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/24 Jacob Johnson Reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/24 James Simmons Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/24 Jeremy Hill Failure to appear

15/24 Joshua Graves Violation of community corrections

16/24 Larry Jamison Driving on suspended license



17/24 Patrick West Violation of probation

18/24 Rodriquez Murphy Violation of probation

19/24 Roger Graves Jr. Violation of community corrections

20/24 Shanise Bennett Aggravated assault



21/24 Shavaun Atcitty Disorderly conduct

22/24 Tony Johnson Failure to comply

23/24 Vernon Cole Aggravated assault, vandalism

24/24 William Briley Jr. Simple domestic assault

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/19/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.