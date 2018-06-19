MyRide West Tennessee needs volunteer drivers

JACKSON, Tenn. — MyRide West Tennessee needs your help.

The driving service is looking for more volunteer drivers.

“To take older adults, 60 and older, that live in Madison County to take them to essential appointments around town,” said Keita Cole, director of MyRide West Tennessee.

While there are other programs like this in West Tennessee, Cole says not just one can do it all. “So we’re just another option there for older adults who want a little more one-on-one attention,” Cole said.

As of May, MyRide West Tennessee has been in Madison County for one year, and they now are looking to expand into the rest of the state.

Christin McWorter is from southeast Tennessee, and they are looking to start their own volunteer driving service.

“Learn from the mistakes and the success that they’ve had and to see how we can implement that in Bradley County, Tennessee,” McWorter said.

MyRide West Tennessee just received a multi-million dollar grant to expand throughout the state. They hope to have 30 volunteer programs in 30 communities within the next three years.

“You’re doing a minimal service to change somebody’s life,” Cole said. “A lot of our riders, you’re the only person they see that week or the only person they talk to that day.”

If you need a ride or want to volunteer for MyRide West Tennessee, call Keita at 731-668-6420.

Learn more at the MyRide West Tennessee website, myridewesttn.org.