New principal named at Rose Hill School

JACKSON, Tenn. — Rose Hill School will have a new leader for the 2018-2019 school year.

Dr. Teresa McSweeney will be the principal at the kindergarten through eighth grade school.

McSweeney takes over for Pam Betler, who retired from the Jackson-Madison County School System at the end of the 2017-2018 school year after 32 years of service.