Stormy Weather for the Second Half of the Week

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday

Mainly dry conditions will persist through the evening and overnight with just a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee, overall just expect your typical summer night again with warm and muggy conditions as temperatures will only drop to the lower 70s again at the coolest point of the night.

Get ready for rain! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Though we certainly could see some of the rain take place during the daytime, most of the wet weather will occur from evening through the overnight.

