Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s acting director on leave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Acting Director Jason Locke has been placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that he misused state funds.

Bureau spokesman Josh DeVine said in a statement Tuesday that senior staff will oversee operation of the state police agency until David Rausch takes over as TBI director on Monday.

Gov. Bill Haslam announced Rausch’s appointment Monday, after the agency confirmed Locke was under investigation.

The governor’s office produced emails Haslam received Friday from Locke’s wife, Kim Locke, about her husband, alleging he used taxpayer money to carry on an affair with another state official from November 2016 through July 2017.

Haslam has asked the Department of Safety and Comptroller’s Office to follow up.

Locke’s lawyer did not immediately return a message.