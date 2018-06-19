Two local people use CPR to save Henderson man’s life

HENDERSON, Tenn.–Two local people are being recognized for their heroic acts.

Freed Hardeman University workers Linda Hodges and Cody Fletcher helped save beloved community leader Neal Smith when he collapsed at Freed Hardeman University’s indoor track earlier this year. A nursing student notified both Cody and Linda before they revived him by using an A.E.D., an Automated External Defibrillator which only took 3-5 minutes.

Regional Director of American Heart Association Christy Futrell made a brief presentation.

“CPR is very easy and I think that it’s very simple in this day and age to go online and there are CPR cheat sheets all over the internet. Just spend five minutes looking it over just in case it ends up happening to one of your loved ones,” said Fletcher.

The American Heart Association rewarded the two with certificates and personal gifts.