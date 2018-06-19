Vanderbilt LifeFlight cuts ribbon on Humboldt base

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Vanderbilt LifeFlight held a ribbon cutting for their eighth base Tuesday afternoon in Humboldt.

The ceremony was held at the Humboldt Municipal Airport. Officials say they look forward to contributing to the excellent air medical services in Humboldt.

“The opening of this base in Humboldt will be about a $10 million investment on behalf of Air Methods Corporation,” West Tennessee Regional Business Development Manager Matt Flier said. “That includes the aircraft and the base, so we are thrilled to be a part of the community.”

LifeFlight enables first responders to call in an aircraft to get patients to an emergency room or trauma center as quickly as possible.