City leaders encourage residents to ‘Dump the Pump,’ take public transportation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Driving to work is part of State Representative Jimmy Eldridge’s everyday routine.

But Wednesday, he opted for a new way of transportation.

“We’ve been blessed in Jackson. We’ve had a public transportation system many years,” Eldridge said.

Jackson city leaders ditched their car keys and hopped on a Jackson Transit Authority bus as a part of national Dump the Pump Day.

“You’re saving a lot of money, and it’s a solution to keep our air environment clean,” Eldridge said.

Organizers say this is a way to support public transportation while saving money at the pump.

JTA transportation manager Erris Yarbrough says the national campaign started in 2006 when gas prices were at $3 or more a gallon.

“We’re at that point again, almost $3 a gallon,” he said.

Yarbrough says for $1.25, an adult can travel on one of the buses nearly anywhere in Jackson.

“We cover all the main boroughs in Jackson, and at this point we even go out to the airports,” he said.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist says the buses have been part of the city for more than a decade.

“Many people our size don’t have public transportation, so we are fortune JTA is here,” he said.

With cities across the country celebrating Dump the Pump Day Thursday, those with JTA have one request.

“We’re asking you to ‘dump the pump’ and ride with JTA,” Yarbrough said.