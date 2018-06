Crash slows traffic in northeast Jackson; no serious injuries

JACKSON, Tenn. — Part of Ridgecrest Road was closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash near Henderson Road in northeast Jackson.

Police say they responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. after a van attempting to cross Ridgecrest Road was hit by an SUV.

Police say the van rolled as a result of the crash and the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No one in the SUV was injured.