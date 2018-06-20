Eloice Jones Tubbs

Funeral services for Eloice Jones Tubbs, age 90, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Cerro Gordo Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Tubbs passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Sunday, June 24, 2018 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Tubbs will lie in state Monday morning at Cerro Gordo Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.