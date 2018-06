JMCSS announces leadership changes in 2018-2019 school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has announced a list of changes to faculty at schools across the district leading into the 2018-2019 school year.

New principals include Richard Willis at Issac Lane Elementary, James Walker Jr. at Jackson Careers and Technology, Michael Morris at Northeast Middle/Academic Academy, and Teresa McSweeney at Rose Hill Middle School. A principal’s position is open at Parkview Learning Center.

The full list of administration changes across JMCSS schools includes:

Alexander Elementary Principal: Carolyn Caldwell

Andrew Jackson Elementary Principal: Ramonica Dorsey Assistant Principal: Jennifer Wells

Arlington Elementary Principal: Kippi Jordan Assistant Principal: Dr. Shemon Reaves

Community Montessori Principal: Dr. Melinda Harris

Denmark Elementary Principal: Kimberly Quinn

East Elementary Principal: Judy Record Assistant Principal: Lajuan Sylvester

Isaac Lane Elementary Principal: Richard Willis Assistant Principal: Beverly Cannon

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High Principal: Nathan Lewis

Jackson Careers and Technology Principal: James Walker Jr. Assistant Principal: Victoria Perry

Liberty Tech Magnet High Principal: Dr. Janice Epperson Assistant Principals: Mitzi Kirk Steven Luke Carter Joseph Grapes Donald Hornbuckle



Lincoln Elementary Principal: LaDonna Braswell

Madison Academic Magnet High Principal: Chad Guthrie Assistant Principal: Frankie Spearman-Taylor

North Parkway Middle Principal: Tiffany Taylor Assistant Principals: Jennifer Ballard James Barnett



Northeast Middle/Academic Academy Principal: Michael Morris Assistant Principals: William Arnold Kyle Lutz



North Side High Principal: Jason Bridgeman Assistant Principals: Dionne Springfield Glenn Paschall Mia Moore



Nova Early Learning Center Principal: Tisa Day

Parkview Learning Center Principal: Vacant

Pope School Principal: Tracey Vowell Assistant Principal: Terrance Morris

Rose Hill School Principal: Dr. Teresa McSweeney Assistant Principal: Melissa Helton

South Elementary Principal: Scott Nelson

South Side High Principal: Anita Tucker Assistant Principala: Richard McNatt Casshawndra Sain Shari Baldwin



Thelma Barker Elementary Principal: Tim Gilmer Assistant Principals: Amanda Brabham Linsey Pickens