Johnice Reid Williams

Funeral services for Johnice Reid Williams, age 67, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Williams passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday morning, June 21, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00pm. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Williams will lie in state at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home Friday morning from 9:00 am until time of service.

