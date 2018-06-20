Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant opens with preliminary competition

JACKSON, Tenn — The Miss Tennessee Scholarship pageant opened Wednesday night with preliminary competition.

It was a full house, as contestants took the stage for the first round of competition. We can’t forget about the supporters who come out every year to cheer the girls on. The pageant features 37 beautiful ladies ready to take home the crown.

“It’s exciting to see all of these girls and the hard work they put in and to hear about their platforms,” Miss Tennessee Supporter, Lori Collins said.

Contestants will compete in swimsuit, talent, and evening wear.

“I’m looking forward to my daughter’s talent. She’s going to do the Cyr wheel which has never been done on the Miss Tennessee stage before,” Miss Tennessee Supporter, Kathy Compton said.

While there may be a lot of proud moms in the crowd, fathers of the contestants are thrilled to see their daughters on the Miss Tennessee stage too.

“I’m very excited and nervous because you know everybody wants to win and you want to see your daughter win,” Miss Tennessee Supporter, Ron Gallant said.

“Just so proud of her to see her on the big stage it’s always been her dream and we’re getting to see her live her dream,” Miss Tennessee Supporter, Mark Dickson said.

Many supporters say all the girls are winners.

“I just think so much of all these young women they are all the total package,” Compton said.

Contestants compete through Friday, with finalists vying for the crown Saturday evening.

First round of preliminary winners:

Talent winner – Miss Dixie PAC, Lauren Dickson

Swimsuit winner – Miss Chattanooga, Christine Williamson