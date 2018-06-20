Mugshots : Madison County : 6/19/18 – 6/20/18 June 20, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Chelsea Taylor Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Barry Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11David Lee Pruitt Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Trevor Siler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Eric Franklin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Giovontie Thomas Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Laquinton Dotson Burglary, theft over $1,000, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Joshua White Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Marcus Martin Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Taqee Zaakir Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Whitney Hill Violation of community corrections, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/20/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore