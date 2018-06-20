Mugshots : Madison County : 6/19/18 – 6/20/18

1/11 Chelsea Taylor Vandalism

2/11 Barry Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/11 David Lee Pruitt Simple domestic assault

4/11 Trevor Siler Violation of community corrections



5/11 Eric Franklin Failure to appear

6/11 Giovontie Thomas Simple domestic assault

7/11 Laquinton Dotson Burglary, theft over $1,000, possession of methamphetamine

8/11 Joshua White Violation of probation



9/11 Marcus Martin Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/11 Taqee Zaakir Failure to appear

11/11 Whitney Hill Violation of community corrections, resisting stop/arrest























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/20/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.