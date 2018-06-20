Peggy Ruth Walker

Funeral services for Peggy Ruth Walker, age 71, of Lexington, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 12:00 pm at St. Paul Baptist Church in Lexington, TN. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Mrs. Walker passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018 at Lexington Manor Nursing Home.

Visitation and Family Hour will begin Saturday morning at St. Paul Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.