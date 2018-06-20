Scattered Showers and T-Storms Today

Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee! Moisture continues to deepen across the region this morning as a cold front now located in the central Plains digs south and eastward towards the Mississippi River. This is all being forced by an upper level low pressure system moving from the northern Plains eastward towards The Great Lakes. Deep tropical moisture associated with a low pressure system in Texas will be yanked north into the Tennessee valley by later this evening and into the day Thursday, the cold front will then focus the moisture into heavy rain and thunderstorms starting as early as pre-dawn hours tomorrow, then on and off much of the day on Thursday.

