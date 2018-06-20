What’s New Wednesday: J-Petal Japanese Crepe & Thai Ice Cream

J-Petal Owner Qi Sun from China says he opened the franchise after successfully opening Number One Chinese Food in North Jackson.

“I actually think it’s really cool because they mix up the stuff and it’s good Japanese and it’s different,” said 11-year-old customer Kaysey Stasel.

They make fruit-filled Japanese crepes, Thai rolled ice cream and even non-alcoholic mojitos inside a light-bulb.

“It’s probably my favorite place I’ve ever been in to and I’ve lived in Jackson my whole life and it’s my favorite place,” said 11-year-old customer Miriam Schott.

J-Petal on Stonebrook Place in Jackson already had a line to the door in their first few weeks of opening.

Customers are raving about the different flavors.

“I ordered Mango-A-Go-Go and it’s really fresh and taste a lot of mango,” said 12-year old customer Mariana Valdiva.

“I ordered the cookie monster one and I put gummy bears and it was so amazing! It was like really, really good,” smiled Stasel.