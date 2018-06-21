Case dismissed after woman runs over another woman near Chuck E. Cheese

JACKSON, Tenn.–The charges against a woman accused of running over another woman last month have been dropped.

Marie Haynes was charged with attempted first degree murder after allegedly hitting a woman with her car in the parking lot near Chuck E. Cheese at Old Hickory Mall.

The alleged victim testified in Jackson City Court, saying the incident happened after an argument. The victim says she suffered broken bones and a burst blood vessel.

The incident was caught on cell phone video and Facebook Live. Judge Anderson dismissed the charges after the hearing.