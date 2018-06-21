Contestants practice their talents for night 2 of Miss Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Carl Perkins Center had the speakers turned up as Miss Tennessee contestants practiced their talents for Thursday night’s show.

Miss Mid South Amber Reed says they spend a lot of time practicing. “We learn a dance number for the swimsuit production, we practice our swimsuit walking, our evening gown, our talent, our opening and closing, so a lot of walking and a lot of posing,” she said.

Miss Murfreesboro Marybeth Arnett says preparation is a yearlong process. “You know, going to the gym at least 2-3 hours a day, walking in your heels every single day, so it’s an everyday thing that you have to really, really work hard for,” she said.

Miss Tipton County DeLaney Timberman says the real superwomen are the volunteers who help get everything done.

“We are so rushed backstage, but there are so many incredible volunteers that you really don’t get to see, and they’re so helpful backstage,” Timberman said. “There’s so many women who are there just to have your shoulder and have your back and zip your dresses up.”

And while the competition is strong, she says they’re all having fun. “It’s a really fun experience, not only to be a contestant, but to relax and show that you have some dance moves and some skills as well,” she said.

The event kicked off Wednesday, June 20, and runs through Saturday. Competition starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

You can see a full list of the contestants at the Miss Tennessee website.