Douglas Brent Baker

Services for Douglas Brent Baker, 55, will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Jason Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Green (Camp Ground) Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 22, 2018 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 9:00 am until service time. Mr. Baker, a Forklift Operator for Republic Builders, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. He was born on October 11, 1962 in Milan, TN to James Harlon and Carolyn Marshall Baker. He was a member of Union Academy Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son Dallas Baker of McKenzie, a brother Greg (Peggy) Baker of Bruceton, his nieces and nephew Brooke Baker, Jacob Baker, and Autumn Baker, his former spouse April Brutto of Waverly.

Pallbearers who will serving are Dallas Baker, Greg Baker, Jacob Baker, David Forrest, Keith Webb, and Jeff Marshall.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.