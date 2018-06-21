Information about expenses for pet owners

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, new dog owners can expect to shell out up to $2,000 on their dog in the first year and almost $15,000 over their pup’s lifetime. And that’s not including emergencies.

Need help paying for services? The Humane Society maintains a list of organizations that offer discounted services or financial assistance.

