Lera M. “Red” Glover

Ms. Lera M. “Red” Glover age 93 of Chattanooga, Tennessee formerly of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Life Care of Red Bank in Chattanooga. Her funeral service will be Friday at 2:30 P.M. at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. John Dale to officiate. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled on Friday, after 1:00 P.M. until time of service.

Lera “Red” Glover was born on May 30, 1925 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Jim McWherter and the late Lexie Wescoat McWherter. She is survived by her son: Jerry D. (Susan) Robertson of Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Besides her parents, “Red” is also preceded by husbands: Clarence Robertson (preceded in 1983) and Charles H. Glover, Sr. (preceded in 2001), two sisters: Lillian Wood and Edith Lindsey and one brother: Treman McWherter.

Ms. Glover was a member of Cottage Grove Church of Christ. She worked at Holley Carburetor formerly of Paris for 37 1/2 years. She was a good mother and a feisty lady.

The family requests that memorials be made to: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.