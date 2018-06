Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant 2018 contestants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant is held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. The event kicked off Wednesday, June 20, and runs through Saturday. Competition starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

You can see a full list of the contestants at the Miss Tennessee website.