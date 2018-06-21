Mugshots : Madison County : 6/20/18 – 6/21/18

1/9 Felix Tubbs Schedule II drug violations

2/9 Jessica McCaskill Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

3/9 Denise Sails Vandalism, criminal trespass

4/9 Stormy Bobbitt Failure to appear



5/9 Jmyah Walker Assault

6/9 Kenneth Mitchell Aggravated domestic assault

7/9 Nicole Jett Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/9 Taniya Wilson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/9 Teauna Koonce Assault



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/21/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.