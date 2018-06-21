Mugshots : Madison County : 6/20/18 – 6/21/18 June 21, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/9Felix Tubbs Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Jessica McCaskill Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Denise Sails Vandalism, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Stormy Bobbitt Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Jmyah Walker Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Kenneth Mitchell Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Nicole Jett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Taniya Wilson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Teauna Koonce Assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/21/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore