NAACP hosts candidate forum

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local elections will be taking place across the nation.

This is the time for candidates to introduce themselves and campaign to members of their community.

Thursday, the Jackson-Madison County branch of the NAACP hosted a candidate forum to allow them to do just that.

Voters heard from candidates for the positions of City Court Clerk, County Mayor, and County Commissioners.

As a reminder, early voting begins July 13th and ends July 28th. General election day is August 2nd.