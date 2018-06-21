Reading program aims to prevent summer learning loss

JACKSON, Tenn. — A program is promoting student reading during the summer months to prevent learning loss.

“Reading: A Recipe for Success” is a four-week program. They are partnered with Westwood Community Center.

Students receive books, bookmarks, stickers and a chef’s hat.

“We know unless reading is reinforced, that’s one of the first thing that we lose, and we know reading is so fundamental,” NAACP President/Director Gloria Sweetlove said. “It is so important that we must make sure that our kids do not have a learning loss within the summer.”

This is the third year for the reading program.