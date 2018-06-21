Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Today

We’ll spend most of the morning with some off and on showers especially the eastern half of West Tennessee. There will be a bit of a lull in the persistent showers by late morning. There may be some filtered sunshine through parts of the afternoon. This will be the window where the atmosphere may recover and become unstable ahead of the cold front. A line or complex of storms is expected to redevelop by late afternoon, then move east across the area through the early evening hours. Some of the storms may be strong to severe, but it will ultimately depend on how much sunshine happens this morning. I’ll take a look at the latest data coming up on midday at 11:30 AM on ABC 7.

