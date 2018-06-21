Second person on leave in investigation of TBI director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a second person has been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into allegations that Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Acting Director Jason Locke misused state funds.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services told news outlets that Sejal West is on administrative leave effective Wednesday from her departmental position. A message left for West at a number listing her name wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

Locke’s administrative leave was announced Wednesday. Locke’s attorney says he’s working through the issues but declined further comment.

The bureau confirmed Locke was under investigation Monday after the governor’s office received emails from Locke’s wife, Kim, alleging her husband used taxpayer money to carry on an affair with West.

David Rausch is set to take over as TBI director next Monday.