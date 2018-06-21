Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9:00 PM

Weather Update:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee until 9:00 PM this evening. Main threats this evening damaging winds and large hail with any storm that becomes strong to severe this afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. Stay tuned to WBBJ-TV Online and On-Air for the latest

updates.