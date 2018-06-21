Severe weather causes storm damage across West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The severe weather Thursday was over as quickly as it came, but for some West Tennesseans, the cleanup had just begun.

“I heard a big creaking and I looked and I saw that massive mud, root ball starting to come up, and my first thought was, I should probably move,” said Jonathan Montoi, Jackson resident affected by the severe weather.

Montoi is describing when a gigantic tree fell onto his house.

“After the adrenaline wears off, I might be a little angry,” Montoi said, “because I have to clean this up, but all in all, I think I feel pretty lucky.”

For many areas in West Tennessee, the wind and rain of the severe weather came in strong but left just as quickly. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News also got reports of a tree falling on another home on Holland street in Jackson, but Jackson wasn’t the only area feeling the affects of the storms.

Meanwhile in Crockett County, the fire department worked to stabilize power lines, and on Highway 412, a semi blew off the road.

“Out of nowhere, the wind kicked up from about, I’d say, 15/20 miles an hour to 50 or 60, and then before I know it, I was on the side,” said Kevin Scranton, affected by the severe weather.

Scranton says he couldn’t believe what was happening as he was driving.

“I remember feeling the trailer lift the back of my truck up, back of my tractor, and then from that moment on,” Scranton said, “there was really nothing I could do. It was all out of my hands.”

In the end, he says he’s thankful that everything came out okay, well…almost everything.

“It’s my anniversary tomorrow, and I had her anniversary gift that was glass in the truck, so I’m just praying to God that it made it,” laughed Scranton.

Scranton says he’s thankful that he always wears his seat belt. He says he had to crawl out of the passenger side window in order to escape.