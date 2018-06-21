Shelby Co. deputy charged with raping teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in West Tennessee has been charged with raping a teenage girl over a 20-month period.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 43-year-old Brian O. Beck was being held on $90,000 bond Thursday after his indictment on charges of rape by force or coercion and sexual battery by an authority figure.

Investigators said the sexual activity began around May 1, 2016, when the victim was 14, and continued until around Jan. 1. Beck was not on duty when the alleged incidents occurred.

Beck, of Germantown, joined the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in 2004. He has been relieved of duty without pay, pending the investigation. Online court records do not show if he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.