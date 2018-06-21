Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Early This Evening

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. for all of West Tennessee as a line of strong storms is expected early this evening. The main threats this evening are damaging winds and large hail with any storm that becomes strong to severe between now and 9 o’clock. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Viewers in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and possible warnings on-air. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes, but that threat remains low today.

TONIGHT

After 9 o’clock expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise Friday morning. For area that encounter calm winds, there could be dense fog forming by early Friday, so be on the lookout for low visibility on the morning commute.

It’ll be another warm and humid day tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Watch for scattered thunderstorms during the day, some of which could be strong or even severe south of Interstate 40. It’s there that West Tennessee has a marginal (1 out of 5), bordering on slight (2 out of 5), risk for severe weather. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com