A Few Showers, Then Partly Cloudy

Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee! The umbrella might come in handy this morning as we still have a few lingering showers this morning as the main cold front slowly pushes south across the area. Showers will diminish as the front pushes south and allows slightly less humid air briefly into the area. Once the front passes all chances of rain for the most part diminish, however the front will not be completely clear of the area through the afternoon hours. Therefore there is still a small chance of a few thunderstorms blowing up especially in SW Tennessee. Storms should quickly push south into north Mississippi and Alabama through the late afternoon hours. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s.

