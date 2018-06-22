BREAKING: At least 10 people involved in afternoon thefts from Academy Sports, police say

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of several people taking merchandise from a local sporting goods store.

Police responded to a call around 4:45 p.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoors in north Jackson.

According to Jackson police, at least 10 people went into the store and took around $1,000 in merchandise.

There is no description of the subjects available at this time. It is unknown what merchandise was taken from the store.

The investigation is ongoing.

