Camden lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A lucky lottery player in Camden has hit the big time, winning $1,000 a day for life.

The unnamed winner is the first in the state to win this particular “Cash 4 Life” prize, according to a news release from the Tennessee Education Lottery.

The prize is paid in annual installments for the winner’s lifetime.

No information about Thursday night’s winner is available until the prize is claimed, according to the release.

Tennessee has had two winners of the game’s second prize, which is $1,000 a week for life.

Since January 20, 2004, the Tennessee Education Lottery has raised more than $4.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.