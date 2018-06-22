Harold T. Cooper

Harold T. Cooper, 80, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Jackson, TN after a long illness. He was born to the parents of Utley and Virgie Sylvester Cooper in Bolivar, TN. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a retired Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Bonnie Pettigrew Cooper of Jackson, TN, one son, Timothy (Traci) Cooper of Nashville, TN, one stepson, Jeff (Cindy) Outlaw of Parsons, TN, one daughter, Julia (Hugh) Dickerson of Sachse, TX, one stepdaughter, Jennifer (AT) Tomlin of Scotts Hill, TN, two sisters, Janice Williams of Los Angeles, CA, and and Kittie Brush of Selmer, TN, one brother, Lynn Cooper of Orlando, FL, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

SERVICES: Family will be receiving friends Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 4 to 6 P.M. and a Funeral Service on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 2 P.M. in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Grant Gaines officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

