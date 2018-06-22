Jackson police ask for help to ID person of interest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting last week.
Police say the shoplifting was reported June 15 at the Flash Market on Hollywood Drive, according to a news release.
The release says surveillance video shows a white female selecting several items and leaving the store without paying. The woman had dark hair and wore a pink shirt and pink pants.
She was last seen leaving the store in a dark color Chevrolet truck with an extended bed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).