Jackson police ask for help to ID person of interest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting last week.

Police say the shoplifting was reported June 15 at the Flash Market on Hollywood Drive, according to a news release.

The release says surveillance video shows a white female selecting several items and leaving the store without paying. The woman had dark hair and wore a pink shirt and pink pants.

She was last seen leaving the store in a dark color Chevrolet truck with an extended bed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).