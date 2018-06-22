Little Caesars Love Kitchen visits RIFA, serves pizza to community

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Little Caesars Love Kitchen visited Jackson this week to help provide food for the community.

The 45-foot truck is a kitchen on wheels that travels across the country cooking up pizza for those in need.

The truck stopped Friday afternoon at Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, near downtown Jackson and served pizza from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At each stop, local Little Caesars restaurants donate supplies for the meals.

“Each local franchise owner provides the food, materials and labor to help make these pizzas,” RIFA Assistant Director Shaun Powers said. “When these pizzas are made, we’ll take them to our soup kitchen and feed those who otherwise would probably not have a hot, nutritious meal.”