Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of two burglaries.

According to a news release, Kevin James Farris, 30, is suspected in a theft on Parkburg Road earlier this month, when a trailer was stolen from a home. The trailer and property inside the trailer was later recovered.

Farris is also suspected of another burglary, the release says.

The release says Farris has three warrants for his arrest from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, including two counts of theft of property over $1,000 and one count of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Farris is described as a white male, about 6-feet, 1-inch tall with brown hair and eyes. The sheriff’s office says he is believed to have recently been in the Bemis area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).