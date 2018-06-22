Miss Tennessee continues with third night of preliminary competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday was the third and final night of preliminary competition for the 2018 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant. The ladies were back, and fans lined up to get a glimpse and cheer them on. For some guests, it was their first night.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how the girls shape up and picking out our favorites. As soon as we get in, we’ll buy a program, and then we’ll start scouting,” said pageant guest Kathy Sager.

Others haven’t missed a beat, complimenting the production of the show.

“Tennessee is the only one with their own orchestra, so it’s been a first class production. It’s been fun to watch,” said Steven Williamson, father of a contestant.

An Iris Princess says the choreography is her favorite.

“I like the costumes, and it’s very fun getting to be on stage in front of all the people,” said Hope Conley, Decatur County Iris Princess.

Each guest WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry spoke with had different opinions about what it takes to be Miss Tennessee.

“Has to be smart, poised, be able to carry herself, and think on her feet,” said pageant guest Tom Sager.

“They really want a girl that knows what she’s talking about, from political issues to community issues,” Williamson said, “and they have their own opinions and thoughts on those.”

“Good talent; she’s got to have a good talent too,” said Kathy. “The ones that really went far in Miss America in previous years, had amazing talent.”

We’ve already had four winners over the past two days of preliminary competition including Miss Chattanooga, Christine Williamson and Miss Gallatin, Samantha Havenstrite for swimsuit. Miss Dixie PAC Lauren Dickson and Miss Lexington, Madison Snipes were the winners of talent.

All of the ladies Friday showed talent, confidence, and poise, but unfortunately, only two could go home winners. The winners of the preliminary round three are Miss Mid-South, Amber Reed for talent and Miss Chattanooga, Christine Williamson for swimsuit.