Miss Tennessee volunteers step in to help contestants

JACKSON, Tenn. — Backstage at any pageant can be hectic, but even more so at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant.

Nichole Lawrence works with the pageants and other volunteers, helping to get everything done behind the scenes.

“We do this for these contestants to help them win and pay their way through school because that’s what these girls all want to do,” Lawrence said.

She says she does everything from work at the front office to tightening shoes.

“There’s just steaming and sewing little buttons if we have to or clipping little strings, and making sure all of their hair is in the right place. We strive to make sure each girl feels like they’re presenting their best when they go on that stage,” Lawrence said.

And when things get down to the wire, Lawrence says everyone steps up to the plate.

“Wild and crazy is when someone has left an earring on their desk, and they’re on the other end of the hallway in holding fixing to go out on stage, and we’re just booking it down these hallways trying to make sure that here’s an earring, or take our earring back and you use it or whatever is missing from them,” she said.

With only contestants and volunteers allowed backstage, it’s even more important to have the extra help for each contestant.

“We have mirrors back here so they can check themselves, and we have a TV monitor back here for them so they can kind of keep an eye on things and kinda see what’s going on behind the scenes,” Lawrence said.

And, she says, they do it just for a simple thank you.

“The thing about it is: they all do. They all come back. They’re so gracious. You think I’m kidding, but I’m not. Every single night they leave here saying thank you so much for all your help,” Lawrence said.

The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant continues Friday night starting at 8 p.m. with the final round of preliminary competition. Miss Tennessee 2018 will be crowed Saturday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.